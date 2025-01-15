This Is Exclusive: Binil's Brother Reveals How Binil Was Trapped Into Fighting Russia-Ukraine War

In an emotional revelation, the brother of 32-year-old Binil Babu, an Indian national who tragically lost his life in the Russia-Ukraine war, disclosed how Binil was trapped into fighting the conflict. Binil reportedly fell into the hands of a Russian mercenary group before his untimely death. The grieving family has appealed to the Government of India to ensure the safe return of his mortal remains. Questions are now being raised about whether Binil’s earlier cries for help were ignored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Speaking to Republic TV, his brother has demanded accountability, justice, and answers, as the family struggles to find closure amidst their heartbreaking loss. This tragedy highlights the need for urgent measures to protect Indians caught in international conflict zones.