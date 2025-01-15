This Is Exclusive: In Tears, Binil's Wife Pleads For His Mortal Remains To Be Brought Back

In a heartbreaking turn of events, 32-year-old Binil Babu, an Indian national, lost his life in the Russia-Ukraine war, reportedly after being captured by a Russian mercenary group. His distraught wife and family are pleading with the Indian Government to bring his mortal remains back home. The tragedy has sparked outrage, with questions mounting over whether Binil’s earlier pleas for help were ignored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The family has demanded swift action and accountability, highlighting the lack of safeguards for Indians trapped in conflict zones. As the nation mourns this shocking loss, Republic TV speaks to Binil’s family, shedding light on their anguish and their relentless call for justice in the face of this devastating ordeal.