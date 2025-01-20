Search icon
News / Shows / This Is Exclusive / Human Trafficking Ring Uncovered: 3 Arrested , Youth Lured to Fight for Russia | This Is Exclusive
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST

Human Trafficking Ring Uncovered: 3 Arrested , Youth Lured to Fight for Russia | This Is Exclusive

A human trafficking ring was uncovered following Republic’s inquiry into the tragic death of 32-year-old Binil Babu from Kerala, who lost his life fighting on the Russian frontline. After Republic questioned the Ministry of External Affairs about the incident, authorities intensified their investigation, leading to the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the trafficking network.

