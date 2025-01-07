This Is Exclusive: Internal Revolt Leaves Justin Trudeau's PM Chair Shaking

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly set to announce his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party ahead of a pivotal caucus meeting on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Trudeau, who has served as Prime Minister since 2015, has been a prominent figure in Canadian politics, steering the nation through significant domestic and international challenges. His expected departure marks a significant shift for the Liberal Party, which now faces the task of selecting a new leader to navigate the country's political landscape. While details about his decision remain unclear, this development has sparked widespread speculation about the future direction of the party and Canada’s political scene. Trudeau's leadership has been both celebrated and criticized, and his resignation could signal the beginning of a new era in Canadian politics.