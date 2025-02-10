Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Shows / Exclusive Shows / This Is Exclusive: ‘It Was An Honour Serving The State’, Manipur CM Biren Singh Tenders Resignation
Published Feb 10, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

This Is Exclusive: ‘It Was An Honour Serving The State’, Manipur CM Biren Singh Tenders Resignation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has resigned in response to mounting dissent within the state BJP, with his government facing the threat of a no-confidence motion from the Congress and a subsequent floor test. Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla after holding consultations with the BJP’s central leadership. While the BJP still retains a majority, even after the withdrawal of ally NPP, concerns arose that some MLAs advocating for a leadership change could defy the party whip. In a bid to prevent political instability and ensure party unity, Singh stepped down, clearing the way for the installation of new leadership in the state. This move marks a crucial turning point in the political landscape of Manipur as the BJP aims to maintain its hold on power amid internal strife.

