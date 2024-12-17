Search icon
Published Dec 17, 2024 at 8:23 AM IST

This Is Exclusive: Questions Raised Over 51 Cartons of Nehru's Letters, What Are the Gandhis Hiding?

A fresh controversy has erupted over the mysterious letters of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. These letters, exchanged with prominent figures like Edwina Mountbatten and Albert Einstein, have reportedly been kept out of public access since 2008, allegedly due to a request from Sonia Gandhi. Historian Rizwan Kadri has now demanded the return of these documents, claiming they were improperly taken from the Nehru Memorial Museum. The BJP has raised sharp questions about why these 51 cartons of letters were hidden from the public, while Congress leaders dismiss these claims as a political ploy to tarnish Nehru's legacy. Scholars, however, argue that these letters are a crucial part of India’s history and should not be kept under wraps. The big question remains: what do these letters contain, and why have they been sealed away for so long?

