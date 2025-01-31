Published Jan 31, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
VIDEO: Just 24 Hours For ICC Deadline But Pak Stadiums In Utter Ruins; Here's Proof | This Is Exclusive
With just 24 hours left for the ICC deadline, Pakistan’s preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy remain in shambles. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), once eager to host the tournament, is now struggling with unfinished stadiums, ongoing construction, and logistical delays. Despite the looming deadline, key venues remain in poor condition, raising concerns over Pakistan’s ability to host the prestigious event.