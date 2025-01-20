Search icon
News / Shows / This Is Exclusive / VIDEO: Political Faceoff Erupts Over Suspected B'deshi National in Saif Ali Khan Attack | This Is Exclusive
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST

VIDEO: Political Faceoff Erupts Over Suspected B'deshi National in Saif Ali Khan Attack | This Is Exclusive

A major political faceoff erupted amid the investigation into the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after Mumbai police revealed suspicions that the arrested accused might be a Bangladeshi national. The accused, identified as Mohammed Shoriful Islam Shehzad, was remanded to police custody for five days as the probe continues. The BJP quickly seized on the revelation, calling it a stark reminder of the urgent need for a nationwide crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi intruders.

