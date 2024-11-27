This Is Exclusive: FIRs in Sambhal Violence Name SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq as Main Accused

An exclusive report reveals that FIRs filed in the Sambhal violence case name Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq as the main accused. The violence, which erupted during a mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh, led to the tragic deaths of four individuals and has triggered a major political storm. According to the FIRs, Barq allegedly incited the unrest by gathering a crowd and provoking tensions, reportedly for political gains. The incident has intensified debates over communal harmony and political accountability in the region. Authorities are now investigating the claims to determine Barq’s involvement in the violence. As the situation unfolds, the case has become a focal point of both legal scrutiny and political discourse, highlighting the sensitive interplay between religion and politics in Uttar Pradesh.