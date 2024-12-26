This Is Exclusive: The Barrage Of Charges Facing Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, continues its efforts to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The government announced it will wait for India's response to its diplomatic note for a “certain time” before taking further action. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, during a press briefing, revealed that the note was sent on Monday, but no official response has been received from India so far. “We won’t make any comment in this regard right now. Rather, we will wait for India’s response. Our next course of action will be decided based on that response,” Alam stated. The government has indicated that if no progress is made within a “natural time,” it may escalate the issue by issuing a note of urgency.