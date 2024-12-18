Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Abhishek Verma Sets Up Compound Summit Clash Against Uday Kamboj At Archery Senior Nationals

Published 18:38 IST, December 18th 2024

Abhishek Verma Sets Up Compound Summit Clash Against Uday Kamboj At Archery Senior Nationals

Verma, a two-time Asian Games silver medallist, delivered two flawless rounds, showcasing his precision and composure.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Abhishek Verma | Image: x.com

Continuing his impressive run at the Archery Senior Nationals, World Cup medallist Abhishek Verma set up the men's compound individual gold medal clash against Uday Kamboj here Wednesday.

In the women’s category, Parneet Kaur of Punjab will face Srishti Singh of Madhya Pradesh in the final.

Verma, a two-time Asian Games silver medallist, delivered two flawless rounds, showcasing his precision and composure.

He edged out reigning world champion Ojas Deotale 150-146 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Delhi teammate Aman Saini 150-148 in the semifinals.

Kamboj overcame a tough challenge against Prathamesh Fuge of Maharashtra, winning 147-146. The semifinal was a smooth affair for the Punjab lad who ousted Simranjot Singh of Railways 148-145.

Parneet got the better of Raj Kaur of AIPSCB 147-142 and Swati Dudhwal of Rajasthan 149-144 in her quarters and semifinals respectively.

Srishti ousted Tamil Nadu's KS Vhenisa Sree 145-144 in the quarters before overcoming Jasveen Kaur of RSPB 144-144 (9*-9) in the shootoff en route to the final.

The team event will see Services battle it out against Madhya Pradesh for the men's title, while it will be Rajasthan versus Maharashtra for the women's crown.

Services defeated Punjab 234-230, while Maharashtra sailed past Haryana 229.

In the women's section, Rajasthan advanced with a narrow 231-230 win over Punjab, while Maharashtra sailed past Railways 229-224. 

Updated 18:38 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.