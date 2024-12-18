Abhishek Verma Sets Up Compound Summit Clash Against Uday Kamboj At Archery Senior Nationals

Continuing his impressive run at the Archery Senior Nationals, World Cup medallist Abhishek Verma set up the men's compound individual gold medal clash against Uday Kamboj here Wednesday.

In the women’s category, Parneet Kaur of Punjab will face Srishti Singh of Madhya Pradesh in the final.

Verma, a two-time Asian Games silver medallist, delivered two flawless rounds, showcasing his precision and composure.

He edged out reigning world champion Ojas Deotale 150-146 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Delhi teammate Aman Saini 150-148 in the semifinals.

Kamboj overcame a tough challenge against Prathamesh Fuge of Maharashtra, winning 147-146. The semifinal was a smooth affair for the Punjab lad who ousted Simranjot Singh of Railways 148-145.

Parneet got the better of Raj Kaur of AIPSCB 147-142 and Swati Dudhwal of Rajasthan 149-144 in her quarters and semifinals respectively.

Srishti ousted Tamil Nadu's KS Vhenisa Sree 145-144 in the quarters before overcoming Jasveen Kaur of RSPB 144-144 (9*-9) in the shootoff en route to the final.

The team event will see Services battle it out against Madhya Pradesh for the men's title, while it will be Rajasthan versus Maharashtra for the women's crown.

Services defeated Punjab 234-230, while Maharashtra sailed past Haryana 229.