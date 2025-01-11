WA President Sebastian Coe Endorses Neeraj Chopra-organised Javelin Competition

The star-studded global javelin competition which India is hosting in May with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in the tournament's organising team, has received endorsement from World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

Coe said the event will help showcase India's ability to host gold-level athletics events.

"World Athletics is delighted to support this new event that will allow fans in India to see their heroes on home soil and that will also showcase to the world India's ability to stage gold standard events," said Coe.

Chopra will be among the leading global stars who will compete in the World Athletics-sanctioned Continental Tour javelin-only competition.

While the venue for the marquee event is yet to be finalised, it will see some of the top male and female javelin throwers from the world compete on Indian soil for the first time.

Neeraj, who along with JSW Sports and Athletics Federation of India (AFI), has been instrumental in getting the competition to the country, said it was his longstanding dream to bringing a top-notch javelin event to India.

"It has been a longstanding dream of mine to organise and bring a world-class javelin competition to India. With the help of JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India, we are making this happen," said the two-time Olympic medallist.

"I am sure that my fellow athletes and the fans in India will both create an experience that will be spoken about for a long time. I am excited to see how big we can make this," he said in a statement.

The invitational tournament is not yet mentioned in the World Athletics Continental Tour calendar but Coe's endorsement means it will be included in a few days.

Chopra and JSW Sports are keen to make the event an annual fixture in the World Athletics calendar "with an eye on adding more track and field disciplines to the meet".

It would be interesting to see when exactly is the event held in May given that the Diamond League men's javelin throw event is in Doha on May 16.

Outgoing AFI president Adille Sumariwalla had confirmed during the sports body's AGM in Chandigarh recently that India would be hosting a top invitational javelin competition in which the top-10 throwers in the world would compete.

He had said that not only will Neeraj participate in the event, he will also play an active role in its organisation.

Sumariwalla added that Neeraj was a huge role model for budding athletes and added that it would be an exciting year for athletics.

"We could not have a better role model than Neeraj Chopra to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes and we are pleased to partner with Neeraj and JSW Sports to present the best of our sport to the Indian public. 2025 will be an exciting year for Indian athletics with two Continental Tour meetings being held in our country," he said.

JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal praised the AFI for its effort in bringing top events to the country.

"I would like to thank the Athletics Federation of India and their leadership for giving us this fantastic opportunity of bringing a world class event to India.