Sufiya Sufi, a celebrated sprint athlete and marathon enthusiast from India, has been making waves in the world of endurance running. From being the first female runner to conquer the gruelling Manali to Leh Ultramarathon in 2021 to setting a Guinness World Record as the fastest runner to traverse Qatar (north to south) over 200 kilometres in just 30 hours and 31 minutes, her achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. She also holds the Guinness World Record for the most marathons run in a calendar year by a woman, a feat accomplished in 2018.

In an engaging conversation with Republic World, Sufiya opened up about her journey, challenges, and the mindset that drives her to keep pushing boundaries. Her candid responses shed light on her unwavering determination and the inspiring philosophy that fuels her success. Without further ado here are the excerpts from the conversation.

Indian Sprint Athlete Sufiya Sufi

Q. You started your career in Aviation and most of your family is in government services. What made you make such a drastic change? Secondly, why only run those ultra marathons?

I never felt drawn to government services, unlike most of my family. Growing up in Ajmer, I always wanted to move out of my small city and explore new opportunities. I was very interested in the aviation sector. Aviation fascinated me, and I was determined to be part of that world. While in college, I even pursued a degree in classical dance, but my heart was set on aviation. After college, I moved to Delhi, completed a diploma in aviation, and started working as ground staff. I spent almost a decade in the industry, mostly working night shifts. It was a demanding job, but I loved the fast-paced environment.

But long hours and erratic shifts meant I needed something to keep myself physically and mentally balanced. And I choose running. I didn’t start running with the idea of adventure in mind. It began as a simple way to stay fit. Like many people, I was looking for a healthy routine. But as I ran more, something inside me shifted. What began as a fitness routine soon turned into a passion. I discovered a sense of freedom and strength through running, and that’s where my journey truly began. My first run was just a 3 km in my society park. But later It transformed into something much bigger, leading me to ultra marathons and a life of an endurance sport athlete.

Q. You hold five Guinness records and out of them one is both men and women. Can you take me through them and what kind of mindset do you need to do it repeatedly?

Yes, I currently hold five Guinness World Records, and each record has its own challenges and learnings.

My first World record was ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari running challenge’ in 2019. This was my first big run, covering about 4,000 km in 87 days. I became the fastest female to do this challenge.

In 2021 I did Golden Quadrilateral Road Run Challenge. I ran the entire length of 6000 km in just 110 days with an average of 55 km per day. The previous record was 192 days made by Ms Michelle Kakade. I broke that record by 82 days.

In 2021 only, I attempted my 3rd World Record of Running from Manali to Leh, I became the first female runner to do this challenge. It was my first running expedition in the Mountains.

In Jan 2023, I did my 4th world record run in Qatar. I ran the entire length of 200 km of Qatar from North point to South end in 30 Hours 31 minutes. I was the first female ever to do this run in Qatar and the fastest runner in both male and female categories. Male record was 34 Hours.

In August 2023, I attempted Manali-Leh running challenge in again in Fastest Known Time (FKT) category. I broke the man’s record as well and became the fastest runner to do this challenge and got my 5th Guinness World record.

To achieve these records repeatedly, the most important thing is mindset. Physical fitness is necessary, but mental strength makes the difference. You need to stay focused, patient, and positive, even when things get tough. For me, it’s also about having a purpose behind each run, whether it’s to inspire others or set a new record. That purpose keeps me going when my body wants to give up.

Q. About your training regime, Can you help us understand how it differs across various formats that you participate in. Also, what does a typical day in training look like?

My training regime depends a lot on the type of run I’m preparing for. Running across cities, high-altitude terrains, or ultra-long distances all require different strategies.

For runs on High altitude like Manali-Leh, Siachen-Kargil or Galwan Running challenge, I focus on endurance building, acclimatization training on high altitude areas. I do my long runs in hilly areas, and regular breathing exercises to manage low oxygen levels. I also do heat and cold exposure training to handle extreme temperatures.

For ultra distance runs like Kashmir to Kanyakumari or Goldan Quadrilateral challenge, I focus on consistent high-mileage weeks with back-to-back long runs. I also include stretching, mobility exercises, and recovery sessions.

And for events like stadium runs, trail runs and Timed races, I focus on speed workouts like Interval training, tempo runs, and mental conditioning to stay focused during repetitive laps.

Proper nutrition plays a big role and are a big factor in ultra running so I always pay special attention on what I eat.

My day start with meditation and breathing exercises. Then a run (10–30 km depending on the phase of training) or speed intervals. Post Run I do stretching, yoga, and mobility exercises to avoid stiffness. In evening, I do some knee, ankle, and Core strength workouts. I take 3 proper meals with protein rich food and hydrate well. By 10 pm I sleep.

Rest and recovery are as important as training. I always listen to my body to prevent injuries, and I adjust my schedule based on how I feel.

Q. Coming to an important part, what kind of role does the running gear play? And you are the only elite runner in the country on the Under Armour. If you can help us detail it at the level of running kinetics and secondly what kind of support, you have been getting?

Running gear plays a huge role in performance, comfort, and injury prevention, especially in ultra-distance running where I am on my feet for hours or even days. The right gear can make a significant difference by reducing fatigue and protecting the body from stress and strain.

For me the Shoes is the most important gear. They need to provide cushioning, stability, and energy return. I use the Under Armour Infinite Elite for my long runs. These shoes provide excellent cushioning, durability, and support, which helps reduce the impact on my joints during ultra-distances.

And for Stadium runs and Marathons I switch to Velociti Elite model of Under Armour. These are super lighter and designed for speed, with great energy return.

Having the right shoes for different types of runs makes a big difference in performance and recovery.

And I am proud to be associated with Under Armour. Their gear, especially the running shoes and apparel, is designed with cutting-edge technology that supports high-performance athletes like me. I receive all the running gear I need, including shoes, apparel, and accessories as per my requirements.

Q. It's the running season in India and what would be your tips for the young runners to get started in the game?

My only tip to the people who are getting into this sport, or any sport is that ‘take it step by step’ and be consistent in your training with a positive mindset.

Q. SRT Pune is an important qualifier. A very cliche question but how is your preparation for it? And what all races do you intend to participate in CY 25.

The SRT Ultra in Pune is a significant challenge with its 3400-meter elevation gain, making it a tough race both mentally and physically. Being a National League trail race, it will have some of the best trail runners, which makes it even more exciting and competitive. I am well prepared for it and aiming to be in the podium positions.

The 2025 is a full of big races for me. Apart from a couple of domestic races, I will attempt a world record in Qatar to regain the World record title for India, In June I will participate in Comrades Ultra Marathon in South Africa. In August, I will compete in UTMB Finals in France and in October, will compete in 24-Hour Running World Championship in France. Apart from these I have some other internationals races in bucket list.

Q. Lastly, what kind of challenges both mental and physical does a runner have to go through and how does it differ between men and women?

Running, especially ultra-running, comes with its own set of physical and mental challenges. In terms of Physically, Ultra-distance running places a lot of stress on the muscles, joints, and tendons. The body must sustain prolonged physical exertion. Also maintaining energy levels and hydration during long races is a constant battle.

The mind often wants to give up before the body does. Staying focused, determined, and pushing through those moments of fatigue is one of the toughest mentally challenges.

These challenges are universal and both men and women go through similar physical and mental hurdles but can differ slightly between men and women due to physiological differences. women often face additional challenges like Hormonal fluctuations and Menstrual cycles that affect energy, hydration, and performance or require additional planning for race day.