Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly Coach Arun Vishnu Quits Profession Due To Financial Reasons

Top Indian Badminton coach Arun Vishnu has decided to quit his profession due to financial reasons. Badminton is one of the top sports in India and contributes to bringing the most medals at the Olympic Games. However, unlike cricket where coaches earn loads of money, financial security isn't quite possible in Badminton. Due to this reason, Vishnu who is regarded as one of the top Badminton doubles coaches has decided to quit his job. Arun has coached ace Indian duo Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Arun Vishnu To Quit Coaching

While speaking to The Indian Express, Arun Vishnu shed light on his journey with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The duo is currently placed at number one in the BWF rankings and have seen a lot of progress under the guidance of Vishnu. He said, “I wish they were World No.9 a few weeks ago. But it's a good feeling to have helped them, starting from scratch." Further in the interaction, Arun Vishnu reflected on his decision and added that he doesn't wish to quit his job but he has to look after his family as well. “I will miss coaching at the top level but then again, we have to take care of our families.”

The last few months have been very challenging for the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The duo hasn't been even able to enter the knockouts of the previous Badminton competitions such as the India Open, Malaysia Open and World Tour finals.

India's Rising Badminton Future