Published 13:03 IST, December 23rd 2024

Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu Marries Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Emerging Photos Goes Viral

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu ties the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur, with stunning photos from the wedding quickly going viral online.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PV Sindhu Marries Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur | Image: X/@gssjodhpur

On December 22nd, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion in badminton, tied the knot in Udaipur. Fresh from her triumph at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, where she broke a long championship drought, Sindhu is now married to Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director from Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies.

After witnessing the wedding of badminton champion PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur, renowned BJP politician Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited X to show his happiness. As the couple sets off their new path together, he sent his sincere wishes and blessings. The most recent pictures coming out of the wedding underline the grandeur of the party and the happiness and delight all around this unique marriage. 

Venkata Datta Sai is the husband of Indian badminton icon  PV Sindhu

In a private wedding in Udaipur, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu married Venkata Datta Sai. The wedding festivities began on December 20 and are culminating on December 24 with a big luncheon in Hyderabad. PV Sindhu could likely continue her international badminton career in January, considering the significance of the next season.

Venkata Datta Sai, Sindhu's fiancé, is a well-known executive director at Posidex Technologies and lives in Hyderabad. He is an experienced professional with backgrounds in asset management, data science, and finance.

According to several media outlets, Datta Sai has a solid academic background, having earned a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He then earned a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, graduating in 2018.

Reportedly, Datta Sai obtained a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Bangalore to broaden his knowledge.

He had insightful encounters during his tenure as an in-house consultant and summer intern at JSW, where he began his career. He was also responsible for the Delhi Capitals during his time at JSW, which added a significant amount of diversity to his professional experience. Upon reflecting on this experience, Datta Sai shared LinkedIn insights that underscored the skills and knowledge he developed while overseeing the administration of a cricket franchise. He composed the following:

"My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learnt a lot from both of these experiences."

Datta Sai showed his adaptability and leadership skills by assuming twin leadership posts in 2019. Having been Executive Director at Posidex Technologies and Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management, he rapidly became known as a creative thinker and strategist. At Posidex, he works on modern ways to revolutionise banking procedures.

Datta Sai is still outstanding as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies, where he manages important areas such as marketing, human resources, and worldwide alliances, so guiding the expansion and creativity of the business worldwide.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India’s greatest athletes with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games.

