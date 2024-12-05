Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:25 IST, December 5th 2024

M Tharun, Ravi Storm Into Guwahati Masters Super 100 Quarterfinals

Ravi displayed remarkable grit to defeat Denmark’s fifth seed Mads Christophersen 21-23, 21-17, 21-14, setting up a last-eight clash against Chinese qualifier Zhu Xuan Chen.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
M Tharun | Image: instagram.com

M Tharun and Ravi toppled higher-seeded opponents to storm into the men's singles quarterfinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Tharun, the runner-up at the Senior National Championships, showcased nerves of steel, saving two game points in the opening game before overcoming top seed Priyanshu Rajawat 24-22, 15-21, 21-13 in a gruelling one-hour and 10-minute battle.

Ravi displayed remarkable grit to defeat Denmark’s fifth seed Mads Christophersen 21-23, 21-17, 21-14, setting up a last-eight clash against Chinese qualifier Zhu Xuan Chen.

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran also secured his place in the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 21-19, 9-21, 21-7 win over Malaysia's Sholeh Aidil.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Ayush Shetty, the 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist, prevailed in a marathon encounter, edging compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 19-21, 22-20, 23-21.

In mixed doubles, the unseeded duo of K Sathwik Reddy and Vaishnavi Khadkekar stunned top seeds Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath 18-21, 21-13, 21-17.

They will next face fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who came from behind to beat Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra 15-21, 21-10, 21-11.

In women's singles, Tasnim Mir came agonizingly close to a major win, holding three match points against defending champion Lalinrat Chaiwan but fell short in a heartbreaking 21-11, 18-21, 26-24 defeat to the Thai shuttler.

Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma advanced with straight-game victories.

Anmol eased past compatriot Tara Shah 21-9, 21-15, while Tanvi defeated Yi En Hsieh of Chinese Taipei 21-19, 21-8.

Mansi Singh also secured a quarterfinal spot with a spirited 17-21, 21-13, 21-9 comeback win over Chinese Taipei’s Chen Su Yu.

Top seeds Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, the defending champions, continued their title defence with a 21-17, 21-17 win over compatriots Amrutha Pramuthesh and Sonali Singh.

The third seeded women's doubles pair Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, as well as the second-seeded men's doubles team of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, also booked their places in the quarterfinals. 

Updated 19:25 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.