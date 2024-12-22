Search icon
Published 18:32 IST, December 22nd 2024

Senior National Championships: Anmol Kharb Among Top Six Women's Singles Seeds To Bow Out

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anmol Kharb | Image: BAI

Defending champion Anmol Kharb along with five other seeded women's singles players bowed out of the Senior National Badminton Championships after suffering defeats at the pre-quarterfinals here on Sunday.

Anmol, who recently reached the finals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament, lost 12-21 15-21 to 12th seed Shriyanshi Valishetty, while 16th seed Tasnim Mir packed-off top seed Aakarshi Kashyap 21-19, 21-17 in another match.

On the other courts, 15th seed Shreya Lele continued her impressive run as she came from a game down to beat former champion and second seed Anupama Upadhyaya 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in a thrilling match.

Devika Sihag, seeded 13th, kept her composure to beat fourth seed and last edition runners-up Tanvi Sharma 21-19, 21-18, while unseeded Rujula Ramu accounted for fifth seed Mansi Singh 21-19, 20-22, 21-13 and 14th seed Sakshi Phogat ended the campaign of sixth seed Adita Rao 21-18, 21-19.

Seventh seed Isharani Baruah, who got the better of the promising Rakshitha Sree S 23-21, 21-19 is now the highest seed left among the last eight and will take on Tasnim Mir in the quarter-finals.

Former world junior championships bronze medallist and second seed Ayush Shetty was the highest ranked men’s singles player to be knocked out of the championships as he went down 15-21, 21-11, 5-21 against 14th seed Alap Mishra.

National Games gold medallist M Tharun was no match to former champion Mithun Manjunath’s guile as he went down 18-21, 12-21 in another match.

Upsets were galore in the doubles events as well with women’s doubles top seeds Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda going down 16-21, 16-21 to junior national champions Tanoo Chandra and Lalrempuii.

Shreya Balaji and Deepta S then packed off fifth seeds Prerana Alvekar and Mrunmayee Deshpande 21-18, 23-21.

In the mixed doubles, Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra combined well to beat sixth seed Sathwik Reddy K and Vaishnavi Khadkekar 21-18, 21-14, while Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram accounted for fifth seeds Ashith Surya and Amrutha P 12-21, 21-19, 21-18. 

