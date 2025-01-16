PV Sindhu, Kiran George Enter Quarterfinals Of India Super 750

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the quarterfinals, while Kiran George delivered a gritty performance to keep the home flag flying in men's singles at the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Sindhu cruised past Japan's world No. 46 Manami Suizu with a 21-15, 21-13 win, while Kiran pulled off a stunning recovery, saving six game points to outlast Alex Lanier 22-20, 21-13 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu, a former world champion, will now face Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, while Kiran will take on left-handed Chinese shuttler Hong Yang Weng in the next round.

Kiran's match against Alex started with the Frenchman leading 6-1 before a series of unforced errors allowed the Indian to claw back. Despite Alex using his smashes effectively, Kiran hung in and managed to close the gap. Alex led by three points at the interval, but Kiran showed remarkable mental resilience.

Down 14-20, Kiran saved six game points, launching an eight-point burst to seal the opening game as Alex repeatedly missed the lines.

In the second game, Kiran led 14-11 after a fierce battle. Alex's smashes went wide and long, while Kiran capitalised on every opportunity. Alex lost both challenges as Kiran surged to a 19-13 lead, and a couple of net errors sealed the match for the Indian.

"I was just taking it one point at a time, not thinking about the lead. I think that helped me secure the first set. I was just being patient," Kiran said after the match.

"This win feels good, but I'm focused on my next match. It's a huge confidence booster. Going into tomorrow's match will help a lot. It's just hard work; I'm playing patiently. That's what I think changed my game. Today, I didn't have anything to lose, so I gave my all." Sindhu vs Suizu

Sindhu made a strong start, leading 11-6 at the break. Although Suizu briefly narrowed the gap to 11-13 and 13-14, Sindhu was always a step ahead, with the Japanese player unable to cope with the Indian's powerful smashes. Sindhu continued to hit deep returns and used precise drops to trouble Suizu. Soon, she was 20-14 up and sealed the game when Suizu hit into the net.