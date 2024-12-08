Search icon
Published 16:59 IST, December 8th 2024

Tanisha-Ashwini Defend Title At Guwahati Masters With Commanding Win

The top-seeded duo, who also competed at the Paris Olympics, showcased a dominant performance to outclass Li and Wang 21-18, 21-12 in the summit clash that lasted 43 minutes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto | Image: BAI

Indian women’s doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa successfully defended their title at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament, registering a straight-game victory over China’s Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng in the final on Sunday.

The top-seeded duo, who also competed at the Paris Olympics, showcased a dominant performance to outclass Li and Wang 21-18, 21-12 in the summit clash that lasted 43 minutes.

The world No 16 Tanisha and Ashwini began with a bang, surging to an 8-2 lead. However, the Chinese pair narrowed the gap to 10-11 at the mid-game interval and kept the pressure on, trailing closely until 18-19. The Indian duo then held their nerves to secure the final two points and take the first game.

The second game started competitively, but the Indians pulled away with a seven-point spree, racing to a 15-6 lead. They maintained the momentum to decisively close out the match and retain the title. 

Updated 16:59 IST, December 8th 2024

