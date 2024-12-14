76ers' Joel Embiid Hit In Face In 1st Half, Pacers Go On To Beat 76ers 121-107

Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat Philadelphia 121-107 on Friday night, with the 76ers playing the second half without Joel Embiid after he was struck in the face late in the first.

Embiid was battling Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin when he caught an errant forearm and elbow to the bridge of the nose. Embiid crumpled to the ground as play continued up floor and stayed down near the Philadelphia bench, holding his face.

The team ruled him out early in the second half with “impact to the right side of the face” and said he would undergo further testing. Playing just his sixth game of the season, Embiid had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 1/2 minutes

Pascal Siakam added 23 points for Indiana, and Obi Toppin had 20. They each had eight rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 22 points. Paul George added 15.

Pacers: The Pacers had lost five of six coming into Philadelphia, but showed the kind of athletic style that still makes them a potential threat in the Eastern Conference.

76ers: Philadelphia’s injury-plagued season keeps going with more concerns about Embiid, who has a history of facial injuries.

Haliburton set the tone and gave the Pacers early separation, making four 3-pointers in the first quarter as Indiana grabbed a 29-22 lead. Haliburton made seven 3s.

Philadelphia has only had Embiid, Maxey and George in the lineup together for more than 30 minutes once this season — Sunday in a victory over Chicago.