Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:22 IST, December 24th 2024

Antetokounmpo, Lillard Remain Sidelined For Bucks Against Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks remained without two of their biggest stars as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard missed the game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo | Image: AP

The Milwaukee Bucks remained without two of their biggest stars as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard missed the game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Antetokounmpo missed his second consecutive game because of back spasms and his fourth overall this season. The two-time MVP participated in the pregame shootaround before the Bucks ruled him out.

Lillard missed his third game in a row — this time because of a non-COVID illness. The eight-time All-Star sat out the previous two with a strained right calf, which coach Doc Rivers said is “much better.”

As for Antetokounmpo?

“He just had to feel better, and he didn't, so we just sat him down,” Rivers said.

Khris Middleton was available after playing Friday and Saturday in a loss at Cleveland and win over Washington. He had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds against the Wizards in his best performance since missing the first 21 games following offseason surgery on both ankles.

The Bucks had won 14 of 18, including their victory over Oklahoma City NBA Cup final, entering the game at Chicago after a 2-8 start. The Cup final does not count in the regular-season record.

“I don't think this team ever was fazed by it,” Rivers said. “We believe that we're gonna be a good team. We had to find the right combinations as a coaching staff to use, and we were in search of that. Our guys had to buy into our defense. We completely overhauled our defense, and it helps when the ball goes in.”

Updated 07:22 IST, December 24th 2024

Recommended

When Countries Are At War, PM Binding World in Thread of Peace: Yogi
India News
Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD to Become Adult Content Creator
Viral News
Inside Gaetz Ethics Report, New Details of Payments for Sex, Drug Use
World News
'Prevent Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Enrolment': Delhi Govt to Schools
India News
Trouble Mounts for Allu Arjun Over Hyderabad Stampede Death | LIVE
India News
Former US President Bill Clinton Admitted To Hospital
World News
CM Yogi Delights Japanese Delegation With Opening Remarks In Japanese
India News
Jake Sullivan Discusses Human Rights Concerns In Bangladesh With Yunus
World News
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bollywood Singer Shaan’s Home In Bandra
India News
Two Stabbed In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, One Dies; Three Juveniles Arrested
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.