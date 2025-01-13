Search icon
Published 13:25 IST, January 13th 2025

Anthony And Banchero Lead The Magic Past The 76ers 104-99

Cole Anthony had 27 points, Paolo Banchero scored seven points in the final 1:32 and the Orlando Magic beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-99 on Sunday night. Banchero finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his second game back after being sidelined by a torn oblique .

Paolo Banchero | Image: AP

Cole Anthony had 27 points, Paolo Banchero scored seven points in the final 1:32 and the Orlando Magic beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-99 on Sunday night.

Banchero finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his second game back after being sidelined by a torn oblique .

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 29 points. Paul George had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with the 76ers leading 94-91 with 2:49 left.

Orlando also got a lift from reserve Jonathan Isaac, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds in his first double-double since 2019. Anthony Black finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

76ers: The loss completed a long weekend for the 76ers, who were once again without center Joel Embiid after losing rookie Jared McCain (surgery on a torn meniscus) for the season on Thursday and losing at home to New Orleans on Friday. Embiid missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left foot.

Magic: The Magic reached the midway point of an injury-riddled season at 23-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Rookie forward Tristan da Silva left the game after 61 seconds due to an illness.

A 3-pointer by Maxey accounted for Philadelphia's only points over the final 2:32, during which a three-point lead turned into a five-point loss.

Led by Isaac and Black, Orlando had a 48-11 advantage in bench points.

The 76ers host Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Magic are at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Updated 13:25 IST, January 13th 2025

