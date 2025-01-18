Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:27 IST, January 18th 2025

Austin Reaves Scores A Career-high 38 Points As Lakers Hold On For 102-101 Victory Over Nets

Austin Reaves scored a career-high 38 points, LeBron James had 29 and the Los Angeles Lakers held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-101 on Friday night.

Austin Reaves | Image: AP

Austin Reaves scored a career-high 38 points, LeBron James had 29 and the Los Angeles Lakers held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-101 on Friday night.

The Nets, who lost 126-67 to the LA Clippers on Wednesday night in a franchise-record 59-point defeat, had a chance to win it, but D’Angelo Russell missed a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining. James got the rebound as the Lakers won their second straight.

Reaves was 13 for 23 from the floor and 8 for 8 from the foul line. His previous career high was 35 points, accomplished twice, including Dec. 31 against Cleveland. Reaves had 15 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Russell, traded by the Lakers to the Nets, had 19 points in his first game against his former team while Zaire Williams and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 15 apiece.

Nets: Had a 49-15 advantage in bench scoring, which included three players in double figures — Russell, Evbuomwan and Jalen Wilson (11).

Lakers: Reaves and James supplied more than half of the Lakers' points with Anthony Davis a late scratch due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Jaxson Hayes started in Davis’ place and scored six points along with nine rebounds.

Reaves had an alley oop to James on a fast break to give the Lakers a 102-95 lead with 2:32 remaining. It ended up being their last basket of the game.

The Lakers were 12 for 19 shooting in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers.

Nets visit Oklahoma City on Sunday to finish a six-game trip, and Lakers play at the Los Angeles Clippers.

 

Updated 23:27 IST, January 18th 2025

Recommended

Saif's Stabbing Case: Actor Recovers While Attacker Remains On The Run
Entertainment News
Main Accused Sanjoy Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Horror Case | LIVE
India News
Magnussen Puts F1 In Rearview Mirror For Good And Begins His 2nd Career
SportFit
Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police
India News
Aero India 2025: BBMP Imposes Ban on Meat Stalls, Non-Veg Eateries
India News
Jai Shri Ram: Coldplay's Chris Colours Mumbai Concert With Hindu Chant
Entertainment News
Family Outing! Sara Takes Dad Sachin, Mom Anjali To Coldplay Concert
Entertainment News
Paatal Lok 2 Review: : Gripping Procedural Toes The Line, Hits Bullseye
Entertainment News
Mouni Roy-Husband Suraj Nambiar Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
Entertainment News
I Want To Talk On OTT: Where And When To Watch Abhishek Bachchan Starrer
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: