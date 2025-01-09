Deni Avdija Scores 26 As The Trail Blazers Down The Pelicans 119-100

Deni Avdija scored 26 points, Shaedon Sharpe added 21 points and the Portland Trail Blazers led wire to wire in a 119-100 victory over the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

New Orleans played without power forward Zion Williamson, who was held out as a precaution after coming back from a left hamstring strain a night earlier. Brandon Ingram (left ankle) missed his 14th straight game.

Anfernee Simons scored 17 points and Toumani Camara 15 for Portland, which led 75-42 at halftime and cruised from there. Deandre Ayton scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who shot 54.5% (48 of 88).

CJ McCollum scored 23 points and Dejounte Murray 20 for New Orleans, which has lost 22 of its last 25 games.

Pelicans forward and top defender Herb Jones left the game in the third quarter because of a right shoulder injury. He missed 18 games earlier this season with a similar injury.

Trail Blazers: There have been signs of improvement lately. The Blazers (13-23) have won four of seven, with two of the losses in that span by single-digit margins. Portland has scored 103 or more points in 11 of 12 games.

Pelicans: One night after looking competitive against Minnesota — albeit with Williamson in the lineup — New Orleans looked lethargic, disjointed and at times disinterested enough to elicit boos from the sparse home crowd.

For all practical purposes, there was no pivotal juncture in this wire-to-wire drubbing. The Blazers built a 16-point lead in the first quarter and were never threatened.

Portland shot 67.4% (31 of 46) through the first 24 minutes, when their 75 points set a season high for a first half.