Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:32 IST, January 9th 2025

Deni Avdija Scores 26 As The Trail Blazers Down The Pelicans 119-100

Deni Avdija scored 26 points, Shaedon Sharpe added 21 points and the Portland Trail Blazers led wire to wire in a 119-100 victory over the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson | Image: AP

Deni Avdija scored 26 points, Shaedon Sharpe added 21 points and the Portland Trail Blazers led wire to wire in a 119-100 victory over the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

New Orleans played without power forward Zion Williamson, who was held out as a precaution after coming back from a left hamstring strain a night earlier. Brandon Ingram (left ankle) missed his 14th straight game.

Anfernee Simons scored 17 points and Toumani Camara 15 for Portland, which led 75-42 at halftime and cruised from there. Deandre Ayton scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who shot 54.5% (48 of 88).

CJ McCollum scored 23 points and Dejounte Murray 20 for New Orleans, which has lost 22 of its last 25 games.

Pelicans forward and top defender Herb Jones left the game in the third quarter because of a right shoulder injury. He missed 18 games earlier this season with a similar injury.

Trail Blazers: There have been signs of improvement lately. The Blazers (13-23) have won four of seven, with two of the losses in that span by single-digit margins. Portland has scored 103 or more points in 11 of 12 games.

Pelicans: One night after looking competitive against Minnesota — albeit with Williamson in the lineup — New Orleans looked lethargic, disjointed and at times disinterested enough to elicit boos from the sparse home crowd.

For all practical purposes, there was no pivotal juncture in this wire-to-wire drubbing. The Blazers built a 16-point lead in the first quarter and were never threatened.

Portland shot 67.4% (31 of 46) through the first 24 minutes, when their 75 points set a season high for a first half.

The Trail Blazers visit Dallas on Thursday night. The Pelicans visit Philadelphia on Friday night.

Updated 11:32 IST, January 9th 2025

Recommended

Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
play-icon
02:00
DY CM Pawan Kalyan To Visit Tirupati & Meet Victims At Around 3 Pm
Videos
China-Made Drone Found in High-Security Bhopal Central Jail; Probe on
India News
play-icon
02:00
Terrorist Associate Arrested in Kulgam; Huge Cache of Arms Recovered
Videos
With Rahul as Main Keeper, Will Samson Edge Pant as Back-up For CT 25?
SportFit
‘True’: Musk Backs RS MP's Post Bashing ‘Pak Grooming Gangs’ In UK
World News
Chandra Grahan 2025: When Is The Next Lunar And Solar Eclipse?
Lifestyle News
Malik Beasley Scores 23 And Pistons Win 5th Straight, 113-98 Over Nets
SportFit
Rajpal Yadav Opens Up About Baby John's Debacle: If It Wasn’t Remake...
Entertainment News
Kohli Likely to Play County Cricket to Prepare For ENG Tests - REPORT
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: