Hoop Dreams In New Delhi: NBA G-league Veteran Sees Bright Future For Indian Basketball

New Delhi, February 8, 2025: As the InBL Pro Under-25 League makes waves in the nation's capital, international players are taking notice of the country's basketball talent. Among them is Alex Robinson Jr., Point Guard for the Hyderabad Falcons, whose journey from the NBA G-League to Indian basketball courts offers a unique perspective on the sport's growth in the subcontinent.

"Playing in India is an honour – it's about more than just the game," says Robinson Jr., who previously suited up for NBA G-League like Long Island Nets. "I'm amazed by the talent here, especially among the under-25 players. When I look at guys like Harsh Dagar, I see incredible potential. India has height, India has skill – what these young players need is opportunity."

The Texas Christian University alumnus sees the InBL Pro U25 as more than just another basketball league. "This league is giving players not just a chance to play here, but to showcase their talents to the world. The best is yet to come for these guys," he emphasizes, highlighting the platform's potential to launch international careers for Indian athletes.

But it's not just the basketball that has captured Robinson Jr.'s attention. Despite team management's cautionary advice about local street food, his enthusiasm for Indian culture remains uncontained. "Every time we pass by these food spots, I just know they're good – I can smell it!" he says with a laugh. As a Texan who prides himself on handling spicy food, he's particularly excited about experiencing authentic Indian cuisine. "I'm looking forward to trying authentic Indian spices after the season. It doesn't matter if I get sick then," he adds with characteristic good humor.

Beyond the court and cuisine, Robinson Jr. has embraced his time in the capital city. "In New Delhi, I've had a great time exploring the city. I think this is a great opportunity not just for the city but for the country itself," he reflects, underlining basketball's potential as a cultural bridge.