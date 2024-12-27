Search icon
Published 15:40 IST, December 27th 2024

Jaden Ivey's 4-point Play With 3 Seconds Left Rallies Pistons Past Kings 114-113

Jaden Ivey converted a four-point play with 3 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons rallied past the struggling Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Thursday night.

Jaden Ivey | Image: AP

Jaden Ivey converted a four-point play with 3 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons rallied past the struggling Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Thursday night.

With the Pistons trailing by three, Ivey made a 3-pointer in the right corner and was fouled by De’Aaron Fox. Ivey hit the free throw to cap a 19-point comeback in the second half.

Fox missed a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.

Cade Cunningham scored 33 points to lead the Pistons. Malik Beasley added 22 off the bench, including six 3-pointers.

The Kings, who played without Domantas Sabonis (illness), led 68-53 at halftime after shooting 54% in the half.

Fox paced Sacramento with 26 points, and Trey Lyles had 20 off the bench.

Lyles had 15 at halftime. He scored 13 unanswered points in the second quarter to spark a 17-4 run by the Kings, who jumped out to a 16-point lead in the period.

Pistons: Detroit (14-17) has won three straight and already equaled its win total from last season. The Pistons were coming off impressive wins over the Suns and Lakers.

Kings: Sacramento (13-18) was swept on a five-game homestand, marking its longest losing streak since Mike Brown took over as coach in 2022. This was probably the worst loss of the season.

Ivey’s four-point play over Fox with his toe just behind the 3-point line gave the Pistons an improbable road win.

The Kings were held to just two field goals in the final 3:36 and were outscored 37-22 in the fourth quarter.

Both teams are on the road Saturday, with the Kings visiting the Lakers and the Pistons at the Nuggets.

Updated 15:40 IST, December 27th 2024

