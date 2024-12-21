Search icon
Published 07:59 IST, December 21st 2024

Jimmy Butler Turns Ankle, Then Leaves Heat-thunder Game With Illness

Jimmy Butler appeared to turn his left ankle and left Miami's game against Oklahoma City in the first quarter on Friday night. Butler was ruled out before the start of the second quarter because of illness, the team said. There was no immediate word on the condition of the ankle.

Jimmy Butler | Image: AP

Jimmy Butler appeared to turn his left ankle and left Miami's game against Oklahoma City in the first quarter on Friday night.

Butler was ruled out before the start of the second quarter because of illness, the team said. There was no immediate word on the condition of the ankle.

Butler left with 4:41 left in the first quarter. He was scoreless and finished with two assists.

Butler was coming off one of the best performances of his career — 35 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals on Monday in a loss to Detroit.

It's unclear how much more time, if any, Butler will miss because of the illness or the ankle. The Heat play at Orlando on Saturday, then host Brooklyn on Monday, then go back to Orlando on Dec. 26.

 

Updated 07:59 IST, December 21st 2024

