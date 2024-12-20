Luka Doncic Starting Foundation, Already Studying How If Children Are Taught Basketball Properly

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is starting his own foundation, saying his primary goal is to ensure that children learning how to play basketball are doing so the right way and within a positive environment.

The Luka Doncic Foundation will be formally launched Saturday — World Basketball Day. Doncic plans on bringing 750 children from the Dallas area to a Mavericks game that night against the Los Angeles Clippers as his guests.

His foundation has already commissioned a study on youth basketball in the U.S. and the Balkan region of Europe. The study's findings, which will be publicly released Saturday, include that “joy, creativity and exploration are being squeezed out of the game,” the foundation said.

“Basketball has been the joy of my life from day one. I still feel the same things today that I did when I was young. When I’m on the court, having fun, it feels like the ball is smiling back at me,” Doncic said in a release distributed by the foundation. “I want young people around the world to have the same chances to experience that joy.

“Sports should be a place where kids can safely learn, grow, laugh, make mistakes and ultimately just have fun,” he added. "That’s why I’m launching this foundation and bringing together an incredible team to guide our work.”

Doncic's foundation is getting guidance from a Youth Sports Leadership Council, a group that includes his agent Bill Duffy, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, former Slovenia national team coach and current Atlanta Hawks assistant Igor Kokoškov, and Hall of Famers Pau Gasol, Steve Nash, Tracy McGrady and Dirk Nowitzki.

Curry said he sees parallels between Doncic's foundation and things that he and his wife Ayesha Curry are doing, including their “Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation” that assists children and families in the Bay Area.

“Luka continues to make a lasting impact locally, as well as on a global scale helping children and families in need from Dallas to Slovenia. ... We share values to help improve the health and well-being of children through sports and play," Curry said. "Together, we will help create places for kids to be active, get outdoors, use their imagination and participate in youth sports.”

Doncic said his foundation will also work alongside FIBA, the NBA, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia, Jordan Brand, Gatorade and others to identify pilot programs around the world in which they will implement and test the findings of his foundation's report. Doncic is giving more than $2.5 million of his personal funds to his foundation.