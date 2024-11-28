Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:39 IST, November 28th 2024

Shai Gilgeous-alexander Scores 35 As Thunder Hold Off Warriors Without Stephen Curry, 105-101

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams exited late in the first half with a right eye injury and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Curry-less Golden State Warriors 105-101 on Wednesday night. Andrew Wiggins made it a one-point game on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Image: AP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams exited late in the first half with a right eye injury and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Curry-less Golden State Warriors 105-101 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins made it a one-point game on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. After Gilgeous-Alexander missed a free throw at the other end, Wiggins was blocked by Luguentz Dort on a game-tying layup.

Gilgeous-Alexander followed up his 37-point performance from Monday’s 130-109 victory at Sacramento by shooting 13 for 28 in the third straight win by Oklahoma City (14-4).

Kuminga returned from a two-game absence with an illness to start and scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors (12-6), who were missing Stephen Curry due to pain in both his knees .

Williams got hurt when Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Thunder star limped to the locker room and didn't return after being seen with an ice bag on his eye area during intermission.

Thunder: Oklahoma City capitalized for 15 first-half points of Golden State's 11 turnovers.

Warriors: Golden State dropped to 3-1 without Curry this season, having beaten the Pelicans twice and Houston when the two-time MVP missed time because of a left foot injury.

Draymond Green picked up a technical foul with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter for his sixth technical so far this season. Sixteen technicals brings an automatic one-game suspension.

Golden State's Buddy Hield finished 5 for 8 from deep — moving past Dirk Nowitzki (1,982) for 18th on the NBA's all-time 3s list and within one of tying Jason Kidd (1,988) for 17th place.

The Thunder continue their four-game trip visiting the Lakers on Friday night, and Golden State begins a quick two-game trip Saturday at Phoenix.

Updated 11:39 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.