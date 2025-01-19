Stephen Curry Considered Day to Day After Injuring Left Ankle in Win Over Wizards

Stephen Curry injured his left ankle in the final minutes of the Golden State Warriors victory over Washington on Saturday night and is considered day to day.

Curry left the game with just over a minute to play after getting tangled with the Wizards' Jordan Poole. After contesting Poole’s shot attempt, Curry tweaked his left ankle as Poole fell backward onto Curry’s right foot and knocked the Warriors star off balance.

Curry limped around the court, trying to walk it off during the ensuing timeout, but ultimately went to the locker room early while the Warriors finished off a 122-114 win .

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry, who had tape on his ankle while at his locker after the game, didn’t think that the injury was serious.

“Feels great,” Curry said in brief postgame comments at his locker. “See you on Monday.”

The Warriors’ next game is against the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday at home.

The 36-year-old Curry leads the Warriors in scoring in his 16th season. He entered Saturday averaging 22.9 points.