Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:04 IST, December 22nd 2024

Suns All-star Guard Devin Booker Is Out At Least Two Games With Left Groin Soreness

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss at least the next two games with left groin soreness in the latest blow to the team's starting lineup.

Devin Booker | Image: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss at least the next two games with left groin soreness in the latest blow to the team's starting lineup.

Booker left Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers in the second half and didn't return. The four-time All-Star is averaging 25.1 points and 6.4 assists per game this season.

The Suns said Saturday that Booker would be reevaluated early next week.

Phoenix's All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Booker has rarely been on the floor together over the past month. Beal and Durant both missed 10 games this season with various injuries, which is a big reason the Suns have lost 11 of their past 17 games.

Booker will miss games against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Updated 07:04 IST, December 22nd 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.