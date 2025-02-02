Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:13 IST, February 2nd 2025

Wizards Beat Timberwolves 105-103 to End 16-Game Losing Streak

Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 31 points and the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Saturday night to end a 16-game losing streak.

Kyle Kuzma | Image: AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 31 points and the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Saturday night to end a 16-game losing streak.

Jordan Poole scored 19 points, Bilal Coulibaly had 14 and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington win for the seventh time this season.

Washington, which led by seven with under four minutes to play, turned the ball over with 11 seconds left clinging to a two-point lead. But a 3-point try by Minnesota’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker rimmed out with three seconds left. Corey Kispert grabbed the rebound and the Wizards ended a 21-game road slide.

Jayden McDaniels led Minnesota with 23 points and 12 rebounds — his first career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds, but Minnesota’s five-game winning streak ended.

Minnesota was playing without two starters. All-Star Anthony Edwards sat out with an illness and Julius Randle missed his first game with a groin injury, something coach Chris Finch said would keep him out “more than a few days.” Naz Reid, who started for the first time this season, left early in the third quarter with a right finger sprain.

Wizards: Guard Malcom Brogdon returned after missing 14 games with a right foot injury, He gad three points, four assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

Timberwolves: Minnesota continues to get excellent ball movement, finishing with 29 assists.

With Washington down 93-91, Valanciunas scored five points in a 9-0 run for a 99-93 lead with 3:52 to go.

Kuzma, who did not shoot a free throw, scored 16 straight Wizards points in the second quarter.

Both teams play Monday night. Washington is at Charlotte, and Minnesota hosts Sacramento.

Updated 18:13 IST, February 2nd 2025

Recommended

PM Modi Arrives at RK Puram to Address Rally | LIVE
India News
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés LIVE Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Live?
SportFit
Dense Fog Causes Delays At Kolkata Airport, Passengers Inconvenienced
India News
Uganda to Launch Ebola Vaccine Trial After Nurse Dies in Outbreak
World News
FCC Orders CBS to Release Transcript of Kamala Harris Interview
World News
Kejriwal Cheated Backward Classes: Valmiki Samaj Protests Against AAP
India News
Praise For Anil Ravipudi And A Dig At Shankar: Two Birds With One Stone
Entertainment News
Family Over Work: PeeCee Takes A Break From SSMB29 For Brother's Wedding
Entertainment News
Rs 600 Crore Allocated for Samudrayaan in Union Budget
India News
Game Changer Effect! Yash 'Unhappy' With Kiara Advani's Acting In Toxic?
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: