Bot Tweet Spree For Rohit Sharma? Vidya Balan Inadvertently Spills The Beans

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan shared an Instagram post in support of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma after the cricket star rested himself from the 5th test match against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney due to his poor form.

Taking to Instagram, she allegedly posted, “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage… More power to you … Respect…"

However, the actress later deleted her post after social media users trolled her and claimed that she allegedly posted a ‘screenshot’ of a PR forwarded message in support of Rohit Sharma.

Screenshot of Vidya Balan's now deleted alleged post on Instagram which social media users claimed was a PR forward

Social media platform Reddit users, who claimed that the actress allegedly posted a PR forward, trolled her saying 'she did it on purpose’.

Convinced that social media posts in support of Rohit Sharma is a PR stunt, one user on Reddit wrote, “If anyone had doubt there is a PR game going on and that who is the ICT dressing room leaker, we have answers to both now.”

Amid this, Vidya Balan also took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and posted the same message. “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect”.

However, the actress was trolled here also when a user asked her to follow him (Rohit Sharma) first.

Many other users also shared the screenshot of Vidya Balan’s now deleted Instagram post supporting Rohit Sharma on ‘X’ saying, “WhatsApp Forward…”

While another user on ‘X’ replied to Vidya Balan’s tweet saying, “PR at work…”

Not just Vidya Balan, Bollywood Director and actor Farhan Akhtar also took to Instagram and posted a long message in support of Rohit Sharma.

Interestingly, when last checked, even Farhan Akhtar was not following Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

With the Bollywood actors coming forward in support of Rohit Sharma, social media users are claiming an alleged role of Rohit Sharma’s PR team, ever since he was dropped for the fifth test match against Australia amid a poor form fuelling speculations about his retirement from the test cricket.

Rohit Sharma rested for 5th test match against Australia

Indian ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the fifth Test match against Australia in Sydney of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit has struggled to find form in this series, managing only 31 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was unavailable for the Perth Test and joined the team from Adelaide, but since then, he has failed to make significant contributions with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah , who has been brilliant in this series, led the team in the first Test at Perth and secured a convincing 295-run victory over Australia.

This fuelled speculations that the ‘hitman’ of the Indian cricket team will take retirement from the test cricket.

However, opener and right-handed batter Rohit Sharma revealed the reason behind missing out on the last test match of the series.

"I have stood down from this Test but I am not going anywhere. This is not a retirement or moving away from the format. A guy with a mic, pen or laptop, what they write or say, it doesn't matter. They cannot decide for us. I took the call to stand down after coming to Sydney. Yes, runs are not coming but there is no guarantee that you won't be able to score two months down the line or six months down the line. I am mature enough to know what I am doing," Rohit Sharma told Star Sports as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.