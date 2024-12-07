Ding Liren might have odds favouring him in World Chess C'ship playoffs, feels GM Tania Sachdev

Title defender Ding Liren can draw from his experience and have the odds favouring him if the World Chess Championship match against India’s D Gukesh heads into playoffs, feels Grand Master Tania Sachdev.

With both players tied on 4.5 points after nine rounds Sachdev hopes that Gukesh should be able to make the most of the chances that come his way.

"Definitely, the odds were a lot higher for Gukesh at the start. But the way that the match has turned out, I think those odds have come down," Sachdev told PTI Videos in an exclusive interaction.

"If it goes into a tie-break, a play-off, Ding with his experience in speed chess, perhaps the odds might start favouring him." “So, I'm hoping that Gukesh finds some big chances and is finally able to capitalise on them in the classical portion of the match." Sachdev said the contest between the Indian Grand Master and his Chinese rival has turned out against the expectations.

“When the World Championship match started, players and chess fans across the world had a very different idea of how this would go. Many thought that Gukesh was a big favourite, as he comes from a fantastic year and the performances that he's had. He had set the bar so high.” She continued, “Ding came from a very challenging, very difficult professional year himself. A lot of conversation was around, in the classical, will this match even reach game 14?” Sachdev said Ding has shown “exceptional resilience” in the contest so far.

“Ding has shown exceptional resilience and resourcefulness, while Gukesh has had many chances. It feels that he's so close, he's knocking on the door, but every time Ding holds the line." Sachdev backed Gukesh to find his way through the pressure situations in the ongoing contest.

“There is going to be pressure. This is the biggest stage in the world. It's the World Championship. Nerves and pressure are a part of it,” she said.