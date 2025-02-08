Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:37 IST, February 8th 2025

Freestyle Chess: World Champion D Gukesh Qualifies For Knockout Stage

World Champion D Gukesh qualified for the knockout stage in the first event of the Freestyle Grand Slam Tour, despite losing to the world’s highest-rated player, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, in the ninth and final round of the qualifiers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh | Image: Eng Chin An

World Champion D Gukesh qualified for the knockout stage in the first event of the Freestyle Grand Slam Tour, despite losing to the world’s highest-rated player, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, in the ninth and final round of the qualifiers.

With a total of 3.5 points, Gukesh finished a rare event without a single win, drawing seven matches and losing two.

However, this was enough for him to secure eighth place in the ten-player format, which could be described as one of the strongest chess events, albeit with a twist as the initial piece positions were altered.

Playing with white against Carlsen, Gukesh had several opportunities for a draw but, as ambitious as ever, he pushed for more and eventually lost.

Carlsen said, “He (Gukesh) made seven draws, he was winning some and losing some, and it needs to be studied.” Iranian-turned-French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan topped the table with 6.5 points out of a possible nine in the round-robin rapid format, which allowed ten minutes for each player, plus a ten-second increment.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States finished third with 6 points, while Carlsen ended in fourth place with 5.5 points. Carlsen, after initial setbacks, managed to secure three victories and one draw in his last four games.

American Hikaru Nakamura also finished with 5.5 points, 1.5 points ahead of local representative Vincent Keymer, who placed sixth.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Gukesh were tied for seventh place with 3.5 points, both advancing to the knockout stage.

The final two finishers, Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia and Levon Aronian of the United States, will now play for the ninth spot.

The event carries a total prize pool of USD 750,000, with a USD 150,000 bonus for the overall winner of the Grand Slam.

Final Standings: 1-2. Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 6.5), Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 6.5) 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6) 4-5. Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5), Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5.5) 6. Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4) 7-8. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3.5), D Gukesh (Ind, 3.5) 9. Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 2.5) 10. Levon Aronian (USA, 1.5).

Updated 23:37 IST, February 8th 2025

Recommended

Power Shutdowns Announced In Jammu Region: Check Dates And Timings
India News
Atishi’s Victory Dance On Kejriwal’s Biggest Day of Defeat Is Viral
Election News
Warner Calls for International Opportunities and Well-Timed Home Leagues
SportFit
Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar Poll Results | BJP WON
Election News
Rachin Ravindra Rendered Doubtful For CT After Brutal Hit To His Head
SportFit
BJP Sweeps Delhi, AAP in Shambles; Kejriwal’s Fate Uncertain
Election News
India To Host First WAVES Summit From May 1-4 in Mumbai: Vaishnaw
India News
How BJP Scripted Delhi Return, Collapse of Kejri-Wall: 10 Big Reasons
Election News
BJP's Vote Share Up By 7%, AAP's Down By 10%; Congress's Rises By 2%
Election News
Will Make Yamunaji the Identity of Delhi: PM Modi
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: