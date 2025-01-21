India Set To Host FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Report

Chess has witnessed immense development in India with champion players such as D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidith Gujrathi and R Praggnandhaa stepping up. Gukesh ended up becoming the world chess champion last year whereas the Indian team went on to win the Chess Olympiad in both the men's and women's events. Also, Praggnandhaa ended up as runner-up in the 2023 Chess World Cup. Now, with so much progress happening in the sport, India is expected to host the 2025 edition of the FIDE Chess World Cup. As per a report by The Indian Express, the tournament is expected to be held from October 31 to November 27.

India To Host FIDE Chess World Cup 2025

If such happens, this will be India's first premier Chess International Tournament since the 2021 Chennai Chess Olympiad. The world's largest Chess governing body FIDE, initially announced India as the host of the 2025 Chess World Cup but later changed their stance to host will be announced soon. However, The Indian Express report has mentioned that the tournament will be held in India later this year in October and November.

When Will Be FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Held?

The Chess World Cup consists of the top 200 players from across the world. The tournament will be undergoing a knockout round with eight rounds to be played among the top 50 players coming from the second stage of the competition. R Praggnandhaa ended up claiming the silver medal in 2023 when he lost to the best Magnus Carlsen. India's Viswanathan Anand is the only Indian chess grandmaster to win the Chess World Cup and it happened back in 2002.