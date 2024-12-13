'Record-Breaking Achievement': Lt. Governor K Kailashnathan Congratulates Gukesh On Historic Feat

India's Gukesh Gukesh Dommaraju achieved a historic feat and made the entire nation proud as he became the youngest-ever undisputed chess champion. D Gukesh on Thursday defeated the reigning champion, Ding Liren, to win the FIDE World Championship 2024. The Indian grandmaster became the 18th classical chess world champion. Gukesh got the required 7.5 points against Liren's 6.5 in a match that seemed like it would end in a draw.

After Gukesh's monumental victory against Ding Liren, congratulations for the youngest chess grandmaster flew in from all parts of the country. Amongst all of these was the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan who hailed the historic win on Thursday.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan Praises Gukesh's Historic Win

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan has hailed the "historic win" by D Gukesh in the World Chess Championship on Thursday.

He said that Gukesh, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has "scripted history" by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18, in a game played in Singapore.

Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle.

The teenager became only the second Indian to clinch the title after five-time champion Anand, who played a pivotal role in shaping Gukesh's career at his chess academy in Chennai.

‘His Victory Is The Culmination Of His Sustained Efforts And The Coaching’: Lt. Governor K Kailashnathan

"He has done India proud, and his victory is the culmination of his sustained efforts and the coaching he has received. The victory is inspiring confidence and motivating the younger generation. I extend my greetings and felicitations to Gukesh on his record-breaking achievement," the Lt. Governor said in a release.