Carlsen Shrugs Off Prospects Of Facing New World Champion D Gukesh, Says 'Not Part Of This Circus'

The realm of chess has a new king on the throne after D Gukesh took out Ding Liren to become the new World Chess Champion. The win is nothing less than historic, as the Indian Grandmaster is the youngest player to secure the crown. Gukesh's humility was on display as he acknowledged Magnus Carlsen as the greatest player in the game and is also eager to face off against him. However, Carlsen does not look interested for it.

Magnus Carlsen Rules Out The Possibility Of Facing D Gukesh Down The Road

At the post-match press conference, World Champion D Gukesh spoke highly of the possibility of facing Norway's Magnus Carlsen somewhere down the road. The newly minted World Chess champion hailed the Norwegian grandmaster as the best player in the world.

“Winning World Chess Championship does not mean I am the best player, obviously that is Magnus Carlsen. I want to reach the level Magnus has achieved. Obviously playing against Magnus in the world championship would be amazing, it would be the toughest challenge there is in chess. It is up to Magnus, but I would love to test myself against the best player in the world,” Gukesh said.

However, Magnus Carlsen has ruled out the possibility of facing World Champion Gukesh, citing that he is not a part of the World Title clashes anymore. He made a humorous reference while speaking about it.

"I am not part of this circus anymore," said Carlsen during a recap stream.

Carlsen Shocked To Witness Several Draws At During World Chess Championship Matches

The World Chess Championship matches witnessed several draw matches happen, raising a lot of eyebrows among the fans. Even Magnus Carlsen expressed his surprise at the way the match played out, given that most of the games ended in draws.