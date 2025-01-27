Published 12:13 IST, January 27th 2025
Nodirbek Yakubboev Refuses To Shake Hands With Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali, Issues Explanation Citing Religious Reasons
Nodirbek Yakubboev, the Uzbekistani Grandmaster has sparked a controversy after declining Rameshbabu Vaishali's handshake offer
Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Yakubboev was recently defeated by Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Vaishali. Yakubboev and Vaishali had locked horns in the Challengers section of the 2025 Tata Steel Chess tournament which is being played in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. Vaishali got the better of Yakubboev in round four of the competition. More than the result of the game, Yakubboev refusing to shake hands with Vaishali grabbed eyeballs. Nodirbek just waved his hands subtly while turning down Vaishali' offer for a handshake.
Yakubboev Cites Religious Reasons For Declining Vaishali's Handshake
The video of Nodirbek Yakubboev turning down Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Vaishali's offer for a handshake is going viral on social media. The 23-year-old Grandmaster who hails from Uzbekistan later went on to explain his rationale behind the incident on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
'Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons. I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologize.', wrote Yakubboev.
All You Need To Know About Nodirbek Yakubboev
Nodirbek Yakubboev who hails from Uzbekistan was awarded the title of a Grandmaster in 2019. The 23-year-old has won Uzbekistani Chess Championship three times; in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Yakubboev also qualified for the 2021 edition of the Chess World Cup after securing the second spot in the Zone 3.4 Zonal Open Championship in the same year.
