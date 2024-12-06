Australia Great Highlights Big Flaw In Rohit Sharma's Batting Technique After Flop Show In Adelaide

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Batting collapses are becoming a pretty common team with the Indian team. Every now and then, the Indian batting has cultivated this habit of collapsing and the same thing happened at Adelaide. During the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy which is playing at the Adelaide Oval, the star-studded Indian batting line-up folded for 180 odd runs. India won the toss in the Pink Ball Test and decided to bat first, but their plan completely backfired.

The Indian team announced three changes for the Pink Ball Test match. Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal had to make way for Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin, three Indian stalwarts, but the scoreboard doesn't do justice to the stature of this star-studded team. Rohit Sharma especially is under the scanner due to his depreciating form.

Adam Gilchrist Highlights Rohit Sharma's Major Flaw

Rohit Sharma's recent form has been Team India's biggest concern in the recent times. Rohit had an extremely dismal series against New Zealand and his form doesn't seem to improve. The Indian skipper also let Yashasvi Jaiwal and KL Rahul open the batting for India and he himself played in the middle order, but that doesn't seem to end his woes.

Sharma was dismissed by Scott Boland while he was batting on three runs. Boland replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia's playing eleven. Former Australia player Adam Gilchrist was in the commentary box and he noticed a major flaw with Sharma's technique that led to his downfall.

Scott Boland Celebrates After Dismissing Rohit Sharma | Image: Associated Press

'Hazlewood was Australia's best bowler in Perth but having Boland playing here as his replacement is not bad. Boland is tall, but you wonder if the ball would have hit the stump if it had been Hazlewood. Boland has the ability to skid the ball through. It did so here. Rohit Sharma's front foot was stuck and that's a good night', said Gilchrist.

India Look To Breach Fortress Adelaide