Bangladesh Captain Encourages Crowd To Chant 'Allahu Akbar' During U19 Asia Cup Final - WATCH

In a thrilling finale, the Bangladesh team clinched the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup title by defeating India by 59 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The crowd was electric, with a surprisingly large turnout in support of the defending champions, Bangladesh.

Allahu Akbar chants take over U19 Asia Cup final

Throughout the match, the stadium echoed with chants of 'Allahu Akbar' from the enthusiastic Bangladeshi fans. In the final moments of the game, with Bangladesh's eyes set on the trophy, captain Azizul Hakim Tamim was seen energizing the crowd, urging them to continue chanting 'Allahu Akbar' loudly. The fans responded enthusiastically, creating an exhilarating atmosphere that even caught the attention of the commentators.

Bangladesh's victory marked a comprehensive win, with the Indian batting lineup struggling to chase down a modest target of 199. The defeat was a surprise upset, given India's strong performance in the tournament leading up to the final. Mohamed Amaan-led India were the favourites to win the title despite Bangladesh being the defending champions.

India vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup final

In a dismal display, India's U19 team was bowled out for 139 in 35.2 overs, handing Bangladesh a comprehensive 59-run victory in the Asia Cup final. Electing to field, India's fast bowler Yudhajit Guha made an early impact, dismissing Bangladesh opener Kalam Siddiki for 1. However, Mohammad Shihab James and Rizan Hossan steadied the innings with a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Despite losing wickets in quick succession, Bangladesh managed to post a competitive total of 198. Wicketkeeper-batter Farid Hasan and Maruf Mridha contributed a crucial 30-run stand for the ninth wicket.

In response, India's batting lineup faltered from the outset. Openers Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell cheaply, and when Andre Siddharth became Rizan Hossan's first victim, India found themselves struggling at 44 for 3 in the 12th over.