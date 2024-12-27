Boxing Day Test: India Players Wear Black Armbands in Tribute to ex-PM Manmohan Singh

In honour to former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, the Indian cricketers wore black armbands. All the cricketers had got the news in Melbourne and the decision was taken to pay a tribute. Manmohan Singh, who is greatly regarded as someone who is credited for bringing in good financial reforms in India's economy, died in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday after losing consciousness at his home owing to age-related ailments. He was 92.

BCCI'S POST

"The Indian team is wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect in the memory of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away," the BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier, others from the sporting fraternity like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag paid tributes to Manmohan Singh. There were athletes from other sports apart from cricket as well who paid tribute to the late former PM. Vinesh Phogat , Dodda Ganesh, Gutta Jwala, and others, also remembered him as a leader whose wisdom and humility inspired many.

