  • Champions Trophy 2025: Crucial ICC Board Meeting Over CT 25 Schedule Delayed Till Saturday | Reports

Published 16:47 IST, November 29th 2024

Champions Trophy 2025: Crucial ICC Board Meeting Over CT 25 Schedule Delayed Till Saturday | Reports

The important ICC board meeting that was meant to determine the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy has been rescheduled for December 30, 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Champions Trophy | Image: X/@TheRealPCB

After a lot of wait, the ICC Board meeting took place to determine the situation of the marquee cricket tournament, the Champions Trophy . While Pakistan have the hosting rights, turmoil remains as India have denied traveling across the border. To address the situation, the ICC had a meeting to settle the issue, but the meet did not last long after they reached no conclusion.

ICC Board Meet Reaches No Conclusion, Meeting To Happen Again On Saturday

The critical ICC board meeting which is supposed to decide the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025 has been postponed until December 30th 2024. After Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model of hosting the Champions Trophy, the ICC executive board's emergency meeting failed to reach a consensus on the much-anticipated schedule and will meet again on Saturday.

"The Board did meet briefly today. All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, told PTI.

Rohit Sharma flips the coin during the toss ahead of their match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, as Babar Azam looks on, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI Photo

Also Read: 'Bumrah a Terminator': Ex-Australia Seamer Dissects On What Makes India Pacer One Of The Greatest

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi In Dubai To Push PCB's Case for CT 25, Jay Shah Joins Online

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the 'hybrid' model will not be acceptable despite India's adamant refusal to visit his country due to a lack of government clearance, which led to a short meeting. Naqvi, the PCB Boss has been in Dubai since Thursday to promote Pakistan's position, was present at the meeting. Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, participated virtually in the meeting.

It is acknowledged that the "Hybrid Model" is the only "plausible solution" and that the PCB will have to forfeit gate revenue and their USD six million hosting fee if the tournament is postponed. Additionally, their yearly revenue of USD 35 million may be significantly reduced.

Also Read: 'Have earned ₹30-40 crore by...': Ex-India Cricketer States Reason Behind Prithvi Shaw's Epic Fall

[With PTI Inputs]

Updated 22:22 IST, November 29th 2024

