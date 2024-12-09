Mohammed Siraj And Travis Head Sanctioned By ICC For Heated Confrontation During Adelaide Test

The heated encounter between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head became one of the most talked about moments in the Adelaide Test. However, the altercation came with certain repercussions as the International Cricket Council put up sanctions over the cricketers for the moment which were unlawful in the top council's eyes.

Travis Head & Mohammed Siraj Face Sanctions By ICC Over Heated Confrontation

Australia batter Travis Head and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have been sanctioned by the ICC for their heated mid-match altercation, which led to a passionate send off from Siraj and both parties exchanging verbal volleys.

"Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.' Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match,” the statement from the ICC said.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after the dismissal of Travis Head during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Siraj and Head have received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence within the last 24 months. Both athletes acknowledged their actions and agreed to the penalties that Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle suggested.

What Happened Between Mohammed Siraj & Travis Head In The Adelaide Test?

On day two of the match, which Australia won by 10 wickets on Sunday, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj had a brief dispute. After athe verbal altercation, Siraj gave Head an aggressive send-off after he had hit a brilliant 140 off 141 balls before being castled. After the altercation, the Indian pacer faced jeers from the Adelaide crowd.



Travis Head subsequently stated that he was disappointed with the visiting bowler's response and that he had only told Siraj, “well bowled.” On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj denied that allegation, claiming that Head had mistreated him.

