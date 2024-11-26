Champions Trophy: ICC Board To Meet On Nov. 29 To Finalize Schedule, Possibly Settle Hosting Dispute

The Champions Trophy 2025 continues to remain a huge issue as India's denial continues to add uncertainty over their participation in the tournament. Given that India and Pakistan haven't engaged in bilaterals for a long time, the reluctance to send Team India to Pakistan continues to remain. The ICC is yet to announce the tournament schedule after India's stance on not sending the team to the host nation remains strong. But the ICC is not waiting anymore as they could be making a decision over the schedule soon.

ICC Board Members To Discuss The Champions Trophy Schedule Before Jay Shah Assumes Charge | Reports

The International Cricket Council's board will convene virtually on November 29 to finalise the Champions Trophy's much-delayed schedule, which is expected to take place in Pakistan in February and March of the following year. The pivotal virtual meeting is held just two days before BCCI secretary Jay Shah assumes the role of ICC chairman on December 1, 2024. Before the new administration takes power, the existing board members would be eager to find a solution to the problem.

"The ICC board will meet on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy schedule," an ICC spokesperson said to PTI.

The delay was caused by India's refusal to send the national cricket team to Pakistan due to the two countries' tense relations. Team India has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The BCCI wants the tournament to be played in a hybrid format, with India's games scheduled in a third country. The Pakistan Cricket Board has not agreed to it far, and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has remained steadfast over the fact that the tournament will not happen in hybrid conditions. The Board has expressed that just as Pakistan visited India during the 2023 ODI World Cup tournament. Both nations continue to remain in a standoff over the situation.

However, the ICC is seeking to resolve the issue and put forth a stern plan to make the coveted Champions Trophy happen. As the hosting dispute continues, it is yet to be seen what happens next.

