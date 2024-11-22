Cricket Australia Exposed After New 360 Degree Clip Of KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal Surfaces

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: The India vs Australia Test series has started off on an exciting note. The proceedings of the match might have kept Indian and Australian fans on the edge of their seats, but neutral cricket fans might have loved every minute of the game with seventeen wickets falling during the day and across three action-packed sessions. On the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India were bundled out for 150 odd runs, but they have registered a remarkable comeback.

At the end of Day 1 of the Optus Test, Australia have managed to get only 67 runs on the board at the loss of 7 wickets. In reply to India's 150, Australia still trail by 83 runs with their lower order batting. Australia have never lost at Test match at the Optus Stadium, but a dismal batting performance by their batters on Day 1 might just push them out from the competition. Apart from everything else that has been going around, the Perth Test match has been grabbing eyeballs due to KL Rahul's controversial dismissals.

New Footage Of Rahul's Dismissal Exposes Cricket Australia

KL Rahul was left fuming after the third umpire adjudged him out after reviewing the dubious appeal made by the home team. The on field umpires had given him not out, but the Pat Cummins and Co. decided to review the decision. KL Rahul was seemingly miffed and he indicated that he hadn't nicked the red cherry.

The third umpire did not have any conclusive evidence and based on the readings, he decided to give KL Rahul out. Former India cricketers such as Aakash Chopra and Robin Uthappa have openly criticized the decision given by the umpire in the box. A fresh footage of the dismissal, a 360 view of the dismissal has been shared by Fox Cricket which indicates towards a clear gap between Rahul's bat and the ball which exposes Cricket Australia's reluctancy to have proper systems in place for a series as big as this

Watch The Video Here

India Setup Day 2 Of Perth Test