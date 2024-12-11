Cricket Australia Propose To Phase Out Iconic Test Cricket Venue Amid Stadium's Sustainability Calls

Australia has had a steady rise in the game of cricket and has had a lot of development over the years. The land down under has had some iconic cricket-playing venues over the years that have witnessed history being made. With the Olympics closing in and AUS having the hosting rights for the 2032 edition, the country is expected to make some notable developments. Amid the changes and makeovers, one of the nation's most iconic red-ball cricket venues is expected to lose out on its status for test cricket as it could be scrapped.

Cricket Australia Propose To Phase Out Iconic 42,000-Seater Stadium, New Venue To Be Developed

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, known popularly as The Gabba, could be axed as a test cricket venue as announced by Cricket Australia. The CA and the Brisbane Lions would submit proposals to replace the iconic 42,000-seater venue with some other stadium which could host the test games as well as the matches for the Australia Football League for the upcoming 50 years. Before the development for the Brisbane Olympics begins, the Australian Cricket Board will submit proposals to the government for a rejuvenated stadium. As per Cricket Australia's plans, the Queensland Cricket and AFL's Brisbane Lions may relocate to a new stadium following the 2032 Olympic Games, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday.

The Gabba on display as play faces a rain delay during the 4th day of the 1st Test match between Australia and New Zealand | Image: AP Photo

"The Gabba has played a pivotal role in Queensland cricket history and we're delighted by the strong ticket sales for this test. That said, it's clear the Gabba is coming to the end of its useful life and the Brisbane 2032 Games presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop a world-class stadium that delivers strong legacy benefits for Queensland, by providing cricket and football fans with the facilities that they deserve," Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said.

The Gabba To Witness Intense Action Between India And Australia

The Gabba has been hosting red-ball match-ups since 1931, and it has been a key part of Australia's cricketing legacy. Be it India's famous run-chase during the BGT series or Ian Botham's last great Test innings, the Gabba in Brisbane has been a witness to it. However, calls have been made that the stadium needs to be modernized and compete with other cutting-edge sports venues across the nation.