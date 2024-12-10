Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma's Speculated Biggest Move In Brisbane To Decide WTC Final Future

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025: The fate of the India vs Australia Test series currently hangs in the balance with both the hosts and the visitors winning one match each. Team India experienced contrasting outcomes in both the Test matches that were played in Perth and then in Adelaide. After a drubbing of 3-0 at the hands of a defiant New Zealand in a home Test series, India turned up in Perth with immaculate plans that reaped them great rewards. But, Australia landed a counter-punch by returning India the favour and defeating them by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval.

India and Australia are not only fighting for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also for a place in the World Test Championship Final, the illustrious Test mace that defines the pinnacle of the red ball game. Prior to the New Zealand series, the chances of Team India playing the WTC Final looked almost certain, but a home series loss to New Zealand and the recent defeat in the Pink ball Test match have hampered Team India's chances of playing WTC's summit clash next year in Lord's

India's Selection Calls To Determine Their WTC Hopes

India had won the opening game of the India vs Australia Test series at Perth, without the services of Rohit Sharma . Jasprit Bumrah , who was the stand-in skipper of the team, led by example and guided India to a memorable Test victory. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while opening the batting for Team India were absolutely spectacular and they saved the team from copping early blows. Even after Rohit Sharma returned, Rahul and Jaiswal opened the proceedings for Team India but it turned out to be a horror show for the visitors in the day and night Test match.

India have currently slipped to the third spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and they are in dire need to turn things around. With three matches remaining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India need to win all of them in order to qualify for the summit clash on their own. If India end up losing even one of these clashes, the doors will be virtually shut on their World Test Championship dreams.

There is a lot of debate on Rohit Sharma's form and whether he should open the batting for Team India. Gautam Gambhir and the team management will have to take a call on it, so that they can fix the problems in an around India's under pressure batting order so that their chances of qualifying for the WTC Finals become better.

The Dreaded Gabba Awaits Team India