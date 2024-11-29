Search icon
  • Glenn Phillips Astounds with Gravity-Defying Catch To Dismiss Ollie Pope, Commentators Speechless

Published 15:41 IST, November 29th 2024

Glenn Phillips Astounds with Gravity-Defying Catch To Dismiss Ollie Pope, Commentators Speechless

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips shocks everyone with a one-handed screamer which he bagged while on air to take out England's in-form Ollie Pope from the play.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Glen Phillips | Image: X/@BLACKCAPS

The red-ball duel of England and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval took an interesting turn when Glen Phillips made no mistake in making a superman-level catch to take out in-form English batter Ollie Pope from the equation. The English side had a stronghold, but the Kiwi cricketer's catch momentarily turned the tide for them as the fans roared in glee.

Glenn Phillips' One-handed Stunner To Dismiss Ollie Pope Shocks Commentators

On day two of the New Zealand vs England Test match at the Hagley Oval, the Kiwis received a tremendous boost from Glenn Phillips after he helped dismiss Englishman Ollie Pope. The ENG batter was catching up and making a strong effort for his side. The Blackcaps had their morale down after some on-field blunders cost them some opportunities against the Three Lions. But Phillips's fabulous effort helped the team ace a breakthrough during England's first innings.

The moment happened in the 53rd over of the match when Ollie Pope slammed Southee's delivery towards the point side. Glenn Phillips dove towards his right and caught the ball while being in the air. Phillips' level of catching stunned the commentators, who also could not believe how the English batter had been written off. It was an absolute screamer because Phillips made the catch with a one-handed stunner while diving horizontally to the ground.

Also Read: PCB Faces Setback as ECB Prohibits England Players from Competing in Pakistan

Despite Glen Phillips' Screamer, It Was A Difficult Day For Blackcaps

New Zealand was having a tough day while fielding as they had dropped a lot of chances. The six dropped catches gave England major lifelines as they asserted total dominance at the Hagley Oval, while the host side was struggling to pick wickets. It was not a good day for the Kiwi side as the crucial misses of Brook and Pope helped them put up runs on the scoreboard. Even Skipper Tom Latham's blunder cost them a lot after he dropped Ben Stokes into the short cover to pile up on the Blackcaps' dissatisfaction.

While England is still trailing, it won't take many runs for the visiting side to take the lead. They looked strong as New Zealand's errors helped them to deliver a big score on day two. A lot of attention will remain on day three as New Zealand aims to come back stronger, while England looks to maintain their stronghold.

Also Read: India Look to Make Most of Pink Ball Warm-up

