Published 12:04 IST, November 28th 2024

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 May Move Out Of Pakistan Completely; Final Decision Possibly Today: REPORT

The future of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy is in jeopardy and as per reports a final call on it over the venues and the schedule is expected tomorrow.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohsin Naqvi and Champions Trophy | Image: AP

The future of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy is in jeopardy and as per reports a final call on it over the venues and the schedule is expected tomorrow. As per an article on ZeeNews, the tournament is expected to be moved out of Pakistan completely in the wake of the political unrest in the country. The situation in the country has raised doubts over can Pakistan actually host the tournament. If they eventually do, it will be the first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

ALSO READ: ICC Likely To Bear Huge Losses Over Uncertain Champions Trophy Schedule

ICC MEETING WITH PCB

While the ICC has been trying to convince the ‘hybrid’ model, Pakistan is just not ready to accept it and hence the apex cricketing body has called for a meeting on November 29 to discuss the future of the marquee event. Reports suggest that the ICC has also tried to persuade PCB with incentives for accepting the ‘hybrid’ model. 

'I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman' - NAQVI

"I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi said during a presser at the Gaddafi stadium. 

ALSO READ: PCB's Mohsin Naqvi: Pakistan Can't Play in India if BCCI Refuses Visit

Impact on International Tours

Not long ago, the unrest in the country has already affected the Sri Lanka 'A' side currently touring Pakistan. They had to leave midway through their three-match ODI series against Pakistan Shaheens due to security fears. This development has added to the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s hosting capabilities.

 

Updated 12:09 IST, November 30th 2024

Champions Trophy Pakistan

